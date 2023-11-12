New Early Black Friday Deals on OLED TVs

If you’re in the market for a new TV, you might have heard about the battle between OLED and QLED panels. But what exactly is the difference between the two? OLED panels, which consist of millions of individually lit pixels, offer more vibrant colors and true blacks, as the lights are actually turned off during dark scenes. On the other hand, QLED panels use quantum dots to enhance brightness and color accuracy. While OLED panels are known for their superior picture quality, they are also more expensive.

However, if you’re looking for a great deal on an OLED TV, now is the time to shop. With early Black Friday sales already underway, many retailers are offering significant discounts on OLED TVs. One standout deal is the LG 48-inch Class A2 OLED 4K smart webOS TV available at Best Buy for just $550, down from its original price of $1,300. That’s a savings of $750. This LG TV features the LG a7 gen5 AI processor for 4K upscaling, dynamic tone mapping, and LG’s exclusive filmmaker mode for a truly immersive viewing experience.

If you prefer a larger TV or a different brand, there are other deals to consider. Some of our top picks include the 55-inch LG B3 OLED 4K webOS TV, the 65-inch Sony BRAVIA XR A80L OLED 4K Google TV, and the 77-inch Samsung S89C OLED 4K Tizen TV. These TVs have been selected based on their price, features, and quality.

While you may be tempted to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Week for even better deals, it’s important to note that retailers sometimes raise prices during these sales events to offset the discounts they offer. This means you could end up spending more if you wait.

Take advantage of these early Black Friday deals and upgrade your TV now. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get a high-quality OLED TV at a discounted price.

