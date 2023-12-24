Title: Exploring the Passionate World of Watch Collecting

Summary: In the world of watch collecting, enthusiasts have their unique stories and motivations that drive their passion. From showcasing favorite timepieces to sharing personal experiences, these collectors offer a glimpse into their dedicated pursuits.

Meet Hassan Akhras, a watch enthusiast who began his collection 15 years ago while simultaneously launching his influential ArabWatchGuide Instagram account. With the goal of enhancing brands’ reputation in the Middle East, Hassan creates content in both Arabic and English, allowing followers to connect with his authentic opinions and recommendations. His collection includes a cherished Patek Worldtimer, and through his videos and travels, he shares his brand experiences, making his account a must-follow for watch enthusiasts.

On the other hand, Pascal Ravessoud, Vice-President of the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (FHH), has a passion for promoting watchmaking culture to a diverse audience. Ravessoud’s enthusiasm for timepieces began during his teenage years, when he was captivated “Swatch mania.” Since then, he has continued to explore and discover new timepieces, sharing his finds with his followers. Alongside his personal experiences, Ravessoud highlights models for their design, historical significance, and their alignment with his unique preferences.

These collectors exemplify the diverse and passionate world of watch collecting. Their stories inspire fellow enthusiasts and provide a glimpse into the intricate art of horology. Whether it’s through sharing favorite timepieces or promoting watch culture, these individuals bring their own unique perspectives to the world of watches. Dive into their collections and experiences, and unlock a newfound appreciation for the art of timekeeping.