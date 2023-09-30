Exciting New Movies Added to Netflix US This Week

As October arrives this weekend, Netflix is offering a range of new movies and TV shows to entertain its viewers. One of the most anticipated releases is “Dune,” directed Denis Villeneuve. The film follows the journey of Paul Atreides, a young man with a great destiny who must navigate a dangerous planet to secure the future of his family and his people.

Another intriguing addition is “Reptile,” a crime drama directed Grant Singer. The story revolves around a detective who is determined to uncover the truth behind a brutal murder, gradually unearthing the illusions in his own life.

“Nowhere” is a gripping drama-thriller directed Albert Pintó. It tells the story of a young pregnant woman named Mia, who escapes from a war-torn country hiding in a maritime container. After giving birth during a violent storm, she must fight to survive in the open sea.

For those interested in anime, the first season of “Castlevania: Nocturne” has been added to Netflix. This series follows the vampire hunter prodigy Richter Belmont as he battles to uphold his family’s legacy and prevent the rise of a power-hungry vampire during the French Revolution.

In addition to these new releases, Netflix has also added “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” a Wes Anderson short film that tells the tale of a rich man attempting to cheat at gambling mastering a skill that allows him to see without using his eyes.

Other notable additions include “BlacKkKlansman,” a biography comedy directed Spike Lee, and “Get Out,” a horror mystery thriller directed Jordan Peele.

For fans of epic historical dramas, Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator” and Steven Spielberg’s “Saving Private Ryan” are also now available to stream on Netflix.

Last but not least, fans of the anime series “One Piece” will be pleased to know that new episodes have been added to Netflix, continuing the adventures of the Straw Hat Crew after their escape from Thriller Bark.

With such a diverse range of movies and shows to choose from, there is something for everyone to enjoy on Netflix this weekend.

