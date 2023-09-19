Get Ready for Spooky Season with These Halloween Shows and Movies

As Halloween approaches, networks and streaming platforms are gearing up with a variety of spooky shows and movies to get you in the spirit. Whether you’re a fan of horror films or prefer a lighthearted Halloween comedy, there’s something for everyone this season.

Nickelodeon’s “A Really Haunted Loud House” follows the beloved Loud family as they try to save Halloween when their house is attacked new kid Xander and his followers. The Loud siblings, along with their best friend Clyde, must come together to protect their home and the holiday.

In Prime Video’s “Make Me Scream,” hosted Tempestt Bledsoe and Darryl M. Bell, three celebrity teams compete against each other to see who can withstand a series of bone-chilling scare zones without screaming. Get ready for a suspenseful and thrilling Halloween special.

SYFY and USA Network bring back the infamous doll Chucky in the third season of “Chucky.” This time, Chucky finds its way to the White House, continuing the horror and mayhem associated with the Child’s Play franchise.

Netflix presents “The Fall of the House of the Usher,” a new original series based on Edgar Allen Poe’s poem of the same name. Directed Mike Flanagan and starring Bruce Greenwood, this haunting story is sure to captivate audiences.

Disney+ and Hulu bring R.L. Stine’s popular Goosebumps book series to life in a horror comedy series. With Justin Long, Ana Yi Puig, and Miles McKenna in the cast, prepare for spooky adventures and hilarious scares.

Starz’s “Shining Vale” returns for its second season, following Pat (played Courteney Cox) as she is discharged from a psychiatric hospital. But her troubles aren’t over as her imagined alter-ego resurfaces as her family’s new neighbor.

Peacock debuts “John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams,” an unscripted horror series that uncovers the dark and hidden stories of real-life people living seemingly perfect lives in suburbia. Discover the secrets behind the facade in this chilling series.

The reality series “Living for the Dead,” available on Hulu, features Kristen Stewart as the narrator. Join a group of queer ghost hunters as they visit haunted locations to provide healing and closure for the deceased.

Peacock’s “Wolf Like Me” Season 2 follows Mary (played Isla Fisher) and Gary (played Josh Gad) as they navigate the challenges of raising a baby who might turn out to be a human or a wolf.

Hulu’s “American Horror Stories” spinoff takes on a new sinister plot in each episode. In a special “Huluween” event, the first four installments of Season 3 will be released, with former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna starring in an episode titled “Tapeworm.”

Peacock’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s” brings the popular video game franchise to life in a film that will be released in theaters and on the streaming platform. Prepare to come face to face with aggressive animatronic characters.

Shudder’s “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula” returns with Season 5 on Halloween. Join the Boulet Brothers as they host a haunting drag competition filled with spooky surprises and fierce performances.

Get ready to be scared and entertained this Halloween season with these thrilling shows and movies.

