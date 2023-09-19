The Best Netflix Interactive Specials for Choose Your Own Adventure Fans

Netflix has gained popularity for its vast collection of concept-based titles, including action, thriller, romantic, and reality TV game shows. However, some of its most underrated projects are the Interactive Specials, which give viewers the opportunity to choose their own adventures and actively participate in the story. Here are some of the best Netflix interactive movies and TV shows that offer an immersive viewing experience.

One of the earliest interactive specials on Netflix is “Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale” (2017). This title allows fans of the Puss in Boots movies to aid the courageous feline protagonist in escaping from a magical book. Viewers get to make choices that influence the outcome and help Puss in his adventurous journey.

For fans of the mind-bending series Black Mirror, “Bandersnatch” (2018) takes the concept to a whole new level. Set in 1984, the story follows a programmer named Stefan Butler who questions reality as he transforms a dark fantasy novel into a video game. Viewers can make alternative narrative choices, resulting in multiple different endings.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend” (2020) offers fans of the beloved sitcom an interactive special. Viewers actively participate in Kimmy’s mission to foil the evil plans of Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne before her wedding to Prince Frederick. The choices made viewers shape the story and determine Kimmy’s fate.

Adventurer Bear Grylls brings his wild exploits to the interactive format in “You vs. Wild” (2019). Viewers can choose their own adventure as Grylls navigates harsh environments and tough situations. They have the power to decide how he overcomes challenges in his globe-trotting adventures. Additionally, there is an interactive special movie called “You vs. Wild: Out Cold” (2021) available for viewers to explore.

“Headspace: Unwind Your Mind” (2021) offers a different type of interactive experience focusing on relaxation, meditation, and deep sleep. Viewers can tailor their experience based on their mood, creating a soothing and comforting journey.

These Netflix Interactive Specials provide an engaging and unique viewing experience for those who enjoy being actively involved in the story. Whether it’s helping Puss in Boots, shaping the narrative of a Black Mirror episode, making choices for Kimmy Schmidt, overcoming challenges with Bear Grylls, or unwinding with Headspace, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

