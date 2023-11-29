Discover Montreal’s Most Inspiring Instagram Accounts

Looking for some fresh and captivating content on Instagram? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the best Instagram accounts in Montreal that are guaranteed to provide a unique and inspiring perspective on the city. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, these accounts will surely pique your interest and give you a fresh outlook on all that Montreal has to offer.

1. FNoMTL – Get ready to be blown away the breathtaking photography showcased on FNoMTL’s Instagram account. With a keen eye for capturing the beauty of Montreal’s architecture and landscapes, each post is a work of art that will leave you in awe.

2. Arnaud Soly – If you’re in need of a good laugh, Arnaud Soly’s account is a must-follow. This talented Montreal-based comedian never fails to entertain with his witty captions and hilarious sketches. Prepare yourself for some serious giggles!

3. Murphy Cooper – Murphy Cooper’s account is a visual feast for the eyes. With a focus on street art and vibrant city life, this Instagrammer truly captures the essence of Montreal’s urban culture. Prepare to be inspired their innovative and colorful compositions.

4. Marisa Parisella – If you’re a foodie, Marisa Parisella’s Instagram account will be a delight for your senses. Her mouthwatering food photography and insightful reviews of Montreal’s culinary scene will have you itching to explore the city’s vibrant food culture.

5. Ponto – Ponto’s account is a celebration of Montreal’s diverse music scene. From intimate concert shots to behind-the-scenes glimpses of local artists, this Instagrammer brings the city’s musical vibrancy to life. Prepare to discover your new favorite band.

These Instagram accounts provide a refreshing and unique perspective on Montreal. So, whether you’re looking for inspiration, a good laugh, or simply some mouthwatering food recommendations, be sure to give these accounts a follow.

Frequently Asked Questions 1. How can I find these Instagram accounts? To find these Instagram accounts, simply search their usernames directly on the Instagram app or website. 2. Are these accounts exclusive to Montreal residents? No, these Instagram accounts are accessible to anyone with an Instagram account, regardless of their location. 3. Can I submit my Instagram account for consideration? While we appreciate your enthusiasm, the list featured in this article was based on our readers’ poll. However, we encourage you to continue creating amazing content and engaging with the Instagram community to grow your own following.

