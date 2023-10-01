In the horror genre, the notion that “sex equals death” is a recurring theme. While some may argue that this trope is not as prevalent as it seems, it is still worth examining. Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell delves into this concept in his film It Follows, which revolves around a monster that hunts its victims assuming a form that disturbs them, relentlessly pursuing them until it catches up. The only way to escape this malevolent presence is having sex with someone else, thereby passing on the curse.

Set against the backdrop of post-Great Recession Detroit, It Follows follows the story of Jay, portrayed excellently Maika Monroe, a suburban teenager who becomes plagued the curse after her first sexual encounter. Together with her friends, Jay embarks on a quest to find a way to evade the relentless pursuit of the monster. The film, directed with confidence Mitchell and accompanied a dynamic electronic score Disasterpiece, stands out as one of the best horror movies influenced the works of John Carpenter from the 2010s.

Ouija: Origin of Evil – Surprising Success in the Horror Franchise

Horror fans are known for their forgiving nature, often sticking with franchises even as they produce multiple sequels. Ouija: Origin of Evil, the prequel to the 2014 film Ouija, emerged as an unlikely favorite among horror enthusiasts. Directed Mike Flanagan, who also co-wrote the film alongside Jeff Howard, Origin of Evil surpasses its predecessor in every way.

Flanagan’s early career shows promise in Ouija: Origin of Evil through strong performances from Elizabeth Reaser, Henry Thomas, and his recurring cast members. The film delves into thought-provoking conversations about faith, despair, and the meaning of life. Flanagan’s attention to character development and his ability to create a tense atmosphere contribute to the film’s success, transforming a once-disregarded franchise into a standout horror experience.

The Terrifying and Thought-Provoking Nature of The Platform

The Platform, a film available in the United States and the United Kingdom, offers a chilling and thought-provoking viewing experience. Directed Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, The Platform explores a dystopian world where prisoners are confined to vertical cells, with a platform carrying food descending through the cells each day. As the platform moves downward, the prisoners at the top feast, leaving little or nothing for those below.

This Spanish science fiction-horror film presents a disturbing metaphor for societal inequality and the struggle for survival in a merciless system. The Platform serves as a commentary on greed, power dynamics, and the struggle between self-preservation and empathy. With its intense and suspenseful narrative, the film delivers a poignant exploration of human nature and the depths to which people may sink when pushed to their limits.

