Simple and Delicious Plant-Based Picnic Recipes to Savor

Indulge in these delightful plant-based picnic recipes that will satisfy your taste buds and nourish your body. These dishes are packed with lean proteins, healthy fats, and nutrient-rich ingredients that support healthy digestion and reduce inflammation.

Try our refreshing Salmon Rice Bowl inspired the viral TikTok trend. In just 25 minutes, you can enjoy a flavorful lunch loaded with quick brown rice, salmon, and vegetables. It’s a nutrient-packed option that will keep you feeling satisfied and energized.

For a protein-rich option, try our Vegetarian Protein Bowl. This dish combines farro, beans, and a creamy chimichurri sauce for a satisfying and flavorful meal. The zingy sauce adds a burst of flavor to the dish, while the addition of beans increases its protein content.

If you’re looking for a healthy and satisfying sandwich, the Green Goddess Sandwich is a perfect choice. The combination of capers, lemon juice, cucumber, and sprouts creates a flavorful and crunchy sandwich, while the avocado adds a creamy texture.

For a simple and hearty lunch, try our Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing. This 5-ingredient dish features black beans, kale, and a delicious hummus dressing. It’s a nutritious and filling option that can be easily prepared and enjoyed on-the-go.

For a Mexican-inspired dish, the Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice are a great choice. These bowls are packed with flavor and can be prepared ahead of time for a quick and convenient meal option. Using cauliflower rice instead of traditional rice reduces the carb content while still maintaining the delicious flavors.

If you’re craving a classic sandwich, try our Chickpea Salad Sandwich. This vegan alternative to a tuna salad sandwich is packed with lemony flavors, dill, and garlic. The addition of chickpeas provides a healthy source of protein and fiber, while celery adds a satisfying crunch.

For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, our Egg Sandwiches with Rosemary, Tomato & Feta are a delicious option. These filling sandwiches are loaded with feta cheese, tomato, spinach, and rosemary, giving you a taste of the Mediterranean flavors.

Our Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives is a quick and easy option for a satisfying lunch. The combination of chopped vegetables, feta cheese, and a light dressing creates a refreshing and nutritious salad that can be prepared in advance.

For a flavorful and herb-packed bowl, try our Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls. The basil pesto and Italian spice blend add a burst of flavor, while the red pepper adds a touch of heat. Swap quinoa with orzo for a different taste experience.

Looking for a savory and cheesy sandwich? The Tomato & Avocado Cheese Sandwich is a great choice. With just a quarter cup of Parmesan cheese, you’ll get a bold flavor that pairs perfectly with the crispness of the pear.

If you’re in the mood for a hearty salad, try our Farro Salad with Arugula, Artichokes & Pistachios. Using pre-cooked farro cuts down on preparation time, and the combination of arugula, artichokes, and pistachios creates a flavorful and nutritious salad.

For a quick and easy supper, try our Salmon-Stuffed Avocados. Canned salmon is a convenient and heart-healthy ingredient that combines perfectly with the creaminess of avocados.

Our Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad with Avocado is a speedy and nutritious option. With pre-cooked quinoa, black beans, kale, and avocado, this salad is packed with flavor and texture. The mashed sweet potatoes and dressing can be prepared in advance for an even easier meal.

Transform taco night into loaded baked potato night with our Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans. This easy and healthy family dinner can be made with sweet potatoes for a satisfying twist.

For a refreshing and protein-rich salad, try our Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas. The combination of chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, and Swiss cheese creates a satisfying and flavorsome salad. The leftover dressing can be used as a dip for grilled veggies.

Lastly, enjoy our Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing. Massaging the kale helps to tenderize it, while add-ins like toasted almonds, feta, and cucumber add texture and flavor.

These plant-based picnic recipes are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients to support your overall health. Try them out and savor the flavors of these satisfying and nourishing dishes.