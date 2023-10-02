The Best Family Halloween Movies Streaming Right Now

Halloween is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a family movie night? Streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, and Apple TV offer a wide range of Halloween movies that are perfect for the whole family. Whether you’re looking for adorable Halloween treats or something just spooky enough to be cool, there’s something for everyone.

Here are some of the best family Halloween movies currently streaming on various platforms:

Netflix

– Dreamworks Spooky Stories – This two-volume collection of animated shorts features beloved characters like Shrek and friends having a sleepover in a haunted castle, spoofing the music video for “Thriller,” and battling zombie carrots.

– Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go – When Ivy discovers a haunted school bathroom, she and her friend Bean work together to free the ghosts and save the school.

– Spookley the Square Pumpkin – Follow the adventures of a scarecrow and spider trio as they help their friend Spookley the Square Pumpkin with his worries and anxieties.

– Super Monsters Save Halloween – A group of monster friends uses their superpowers to get their neighbors into the Halloween spirit.

These are just a few of the Halloween movies available on Netflix, each with a different level of spookiness rating to help you decide what’s suitable for your kids.

Disney+

– The Nightmare Before Christmas – This classic Tim Burton stop-motion animated film follows the Pumpkin King of Halloween as he accidentally wreaks havoc on Christmas.

– Coco – A young musician named Miguel embarks on a journey in the magical realm of his ancestors to find his way back home.

– Muppets’ Haunted Mansion – Gonzo and Pepe spend the night in a haunted house filled with grim-grinning ghosts who look a lot like their Muppet pals.

– Hocus Pocus – A cult classic starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler as 300-year-old witches causing mischief in Salem on Halloween night.

Disney+ offers a variety of Halloween movies, from family-friendly adventures to spooky classics.

Apple TV+

– It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown – Join Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang as they celebrate Halloween with trick-or-treating and visits to the pumpkin patch.

– Shape Island: Creepy Cave Crawl – In this Halloween special, Circle and Square celebrate Halloween on their own after Triangle plays a prank on them.

– CURSES! – When a family curse turns a man to stone, his kids and wife must return stolen artifacts to break the curse.

Apple TV+ offers a mix of classic and new Halloween specials that are perfect for family viewing.

These are just a small selection of the many family-friendly Halloween movies available for streaming. Get cozy on the couch, grab some movie snacks, and enjoy a spooktacular movie night with your loved ones!

