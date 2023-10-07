Adorable Frenchie and Cat Best Friends Go Viral on TikTok

An adorable video of a French Bulldog and cat who are best friends has gone viral on TikTok. The heartwarming video, shared on the @ttaylorolsen account, shows the inseparable bond between the two animals.

According to Taylor, the French Bulldog and cat were both adopted as babies her and her roommate. Since then, they have become the best of friends. The video captures the duo snuggling together on the couch and even sharing a pillow.

In one particularly sweet moment, the cat can be seen grooming the Frenchie, licking its ears and face. The video has received a lot of positive feedback from viewers, who were delighted the close bond the two animals share.

However, some viewers expressed concerns about what would happen if Taylor and her roommate ever decided not to live together. They urged the friends to consider joint custody if they ever split up.

This heartwarming video serves as a reminder of the strong and precious bond animals can form, regardless of their species. It also highlights the importance of adopting pets instead of shopping for them.

Adopting animals not only gives them a loving home but also helps reduce the demand for breeding and supports animal shelters. There are many resources available on One Green Planet that promote pet adoption and provide tips for finding shelter animals in need of a home.

Ultimately, the video of the Frenchie and cat best friends showcases the unconditional love and companionship that animals can bring into our lives.

