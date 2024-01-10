2024 Golden Globe Awards: Red Carpet Fashion Trends Challenge Traditional Menswear

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards held on January 7 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills showcased a striking duality of style personas with male celebrities embracing the timeless allure of a tailored black tuxedo while also redefining the norms of formal menswear with a dash of personality and panache.

Hollywood’s leading men took the opportunity to push the boundaries of fashion at this star-studded ceremony. From audacious transparent shirting to scintillating burnt gold suits, these celebrities showcased their unique sense of style and self-expression on the red carpet.

Barry Keoghan, the Saltburn star, stood out in a custom red plaid Louis Vuitton suit. Paired with slick lace-up boots and adorned with vintage Tiffany & Co. accessories, his fiery look made a bold statement.

The Crown actor Khalid Abdalla opted for an edgy Thom Browne suit, complemented a black silk scarf draped sensually under his suit jacket. This unconventional addition added intrigue to his sophisticated look.

Despite an arm injury, Pedro Pascal proved that style knows no boundaries. The Last of Us actor donned a suave Bottega Veneta black turtleneck and matching trousers, completed with his signature clear glasses.

Jonathan Bailey, known for his fashion-forward choices, wore an unassumingly chic white Givenchy suit, exuding understated sex appeal. Meanwhile, Jared Leto showcased monochromatic style with an oversized Italian black suit jacket and wide-legged white trousers.

Timothée Chalamet, the blue-eyed boy of Hollywood, turned heads in a sparkly black suit from Celine Homme, featuring an embroidered jacket, tux pants, and Chelsea boots. His tousled-up curls and flirty neckpiece added a playful touch to the ensemble.

Justin Hartley, actor from This Is Us, opted for a refreshing camel brown suit from Nana Sartoria, pairing it with a black bowtie and Christian Louboutin shoes. And Jeremy Allen White, winner of Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy, looked dapper in a black suit.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards red carpet proved that men’s fashion has transcended conventional norms, allowing for new and edgier fits, silhouettes, and sartorial choices. These best-dressed men set the stage for future red carpet fashion trends, challenging the traditional expectations of menswear in the industry.