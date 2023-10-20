Online Fashion Inspiration: Black Creatives Showcase Autumn Attire

In search of some fashion inspo for the autumn season? Look no further than these stylish Black creatives who are rocking their fashion choices in various cities around the world. From London to Los Angeles, they prove that you can stay fashionable while adapting to the local weather conditions.

Samsam Kader, a UK-based stylist, shows us how to dress for the chilly city with her all-black ensemble. She confidently sports an oversized trench coat, basketball shorts, and white knee socks peeking out from her black boots. This combination of black with white accents is perfect for the fall season.

Meanwhile, Manny Omitto challenges gender norms rocking a plaid kilt-inspired skirt layered over jeans. Taking inspiration from Asap Rocky’s 2023 Met Gala look, Omitto demonstrates that skirts can be worn anyone, regardless of gender. Female fashion enthusiasts can also draw inspiration from his and designer Jade’s approach to styling skirts this season.

Tights are a versatile accessory that can elevate any fall ensemble. Nkiru Emelle illustrates this pairing burgundy lace stockings with plaid formal shorts, creating a beautiful array of autumn-inspired colors. It’s a bold choice that adds a unique touch to her outfit.

As winter approaches, accessorizing becomes more important for both style and warmth. Get inspired creatives like Samira and Cecilia Gorgon, who incorporate hats into their ensembles. A hat not only adds a fashionable touch but also keeps you warm during the colder months.

Finally, don’t forget to find fashion inspiration on Instagram. Take a look at the profiles of these creatives for some stylish ideas for your next outfit.

Source: Our online fashion favorites from October 14 – 20