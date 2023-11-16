Netflix’s Christmas Films: A Seasonal Slide or Uninspired Delight?

Netflix has certainly embraced the holiday season churning out a myriad of Christmas films to entertain its viewers. While some of these films have become beloved classics over the years, there is no denying that the streaming giant has also produced its fair share of lackluster offerings. One such example is the recently released film, “Best. Christmas. Ever!”

Clocking in at less than 80 minutes, this film fails to deliver on many fronts. Directed Mary Lambert, known for her work on “Pet Sematary,” “Best. Christmas. Ever!” falls flat when compared to the wit and charm found in previous holiday comedies. The story revolves around two old friends, one a success story and the other a self-defined failure, who are forced to spend Christmas together.

What could have been an opportunity for a salty and sweet dark comedy quickly descends into a sickly family movie. The script, co-written Charles Shyer of “Father of the Bride” fame, lacks the sharp wit and cleverness that defined his previous comedic works. Instead, the film is overloaded with inane life lessons and cloying kid-centric moments, leaving little room for genuine humor.

The performances the lead actresses, Heather Graham and Brandy Norwood, also fall short. Graham, in particular, seems trapped in a state of boredom, struggling to inject any much-needed lightness into her comedic scenes. The chemistry between the two friends feels underdeveloped, as they rarely share meaningful screen time together. Rather than exploring the depth of their friendship, the script lazily relies on romantic jealousy as a source of conflict, involving their husbands.

As the film hurtles towards its climax, it veers into absurdity with a plot involving an out-of-control solar-powered hot air balloon. While it briefly flirts with the possibility of being a so-bad-it’s-good experience, it ultimately fails to deliver on this front as well. The film lacks the necessary depth and cleverness to offset its earlier shortcomings, leaving viewers with a sense of disappointment.

Netflix’s foray into the world of Christmas films has been a mixed bag. While they have certainly produced some standout titles, “Best. Christmas. Ever!” serves as a reminder of their occasional missteps. As viewers dive into the season of festive cheer, it’s important to approach these films with measured expectations.

