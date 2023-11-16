A Heartwarming Christmas Tale: Finding Friendship and Forgiveness

Director Mary Lambert brings holiday warmth and heartfelt cheer to Netflix subscribers with the heartwarming film “Best. Christmas. Ever!” This captivating story revolves around two women who rediscover their strength and sparkle mending their fractured friendship. While the film embraces the streamer’s trademark holiday hijinks, it goes beyond the absurdity to explore meaningful themes of forgiveness, happiness, and bittersweet sorrows that resonate with viewers as the year comes to a close.

The film follows Charlotte Sanders (Heather Graham), a wife, mother, and struggling inventor who dreads Christmas because it means receiving Jackie Jennings’ (Brandy Norwood) annual newsletter. Filled with obnoxious lingo and humblebrags about Jackie’s family, the newsletter leaves Charlotte feeling inferior and questioning her own life choices. But when a twist of fate leads Charlotte and her family to Jackie’s doorstep, they embark on a journey of self-discovery and healing.

Lambert, alongside screenwriters Todd Calgi Gallicano and Charles Shyer, crafts a multi-faceted tale that avoids the clichés of two competitive women sniping at each other. Instead, the film explores the complexities of a strained female friendship, delivering heartrending messages about compassion and selflessness while maintaining a lighthearted and slap-happy tone. Graham and Norwood’s performances embrace the comedic and dramatic aspects of their characters, delivering both laughs and emotional depth.

The film also weaves together themes of belief, from Charlotte’s transformative skepticism to the children’s quest to discover the truth about Santa Claus. These elements add layers to the story, allowing the characters to grow and evolve authentically. And while the film occasionally indulges in campy moments, it’s ultimately these moments that contribute to the film’s irresistible charm.

“Best. Christmas. Ever!” not only enhances the Netflix Holiday Cinematic Universe but also stands on its own as a solid new entry. With Norwood’s soulful rendition of Christmas classics and Graham’s endearing rom-com-inspired pratfalls, the film delivers a hearty dose of festive joy to audiences. It is a reminder of the power of forgiveness, friendship, and the magic of Christmas.

FAQ

Q: Does “Best. Christmas. Ever!” have a Christmas-focused storyline?

A: Yes, the film revolves around the holiday season and embraces the spirit of Christmas.

Q: What are the main themes explored in the film?

A: The film explores themes of forgiveness, happiness, friendship, and the bittersweet moments of life.

Q: Is “Best. Christmas. Ever!” a part of the Netflix Holiday Cinematic Universe?

A: Yes, the film is connected to the Netflix Holiday Cinematic Universe and features references to other films within the universe.

Q: Are there musical performances in the film?

A: Yes, Brandy Norwood, one of the film’s stars, sings a few Christmas standards throughout the movie.

Q: Is “Best. Christmas. Ever!” suitable for families?

A: The film is suitable for families, but parents may need to address any questions that arise from certain scenes, such as discussions about Santa Claus.