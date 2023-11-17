Finding the True Magic of Christmas in “Best. Christmas. Ever!”

Director Mary Lambert takes Netflix subscribers on a heartwarming journey of rediscovery and friendship in her latest holiday film, “Best. Christmas. Ever!” While the title may suggest over-the-top antics, the movie strikes a perfect balance between cynicism and sentimentality, delivering meaningful messages about forgiveness, happiness, and the bittersweet moments that come with the end of the year.

The story revolves around Charlotte Sanders (Heather Graham) who dreads receiving her former college bestie Jackie Jennings’ (Brandy Norwood) annual newsletter filled with unrelenting humblebrags. As she compares Jackie’s seemingly perfect life to her own struggles as a wife, mother, and aspiring inventor, Charlotte finds herself longing for more. A mix-up on a family road trip leads them to Jackie’s doorstep, where Charlotte discovers a surprising twist that sets off a wild chain of events.

Lambert, along with screenwriters Todd Calgi Gallicano and Charles Shyer, deftly avoids the cliché of pitting two competitive women against each other. Instead, they delve into the complexities of a strained friendship, offering heartrending messages of compassion and selflessness. Both Graham and Norwood deliver masterful performances, seamlessly transitioning between comedic moments and emotional depth.

The movie also skillfully intertwines themes of belief, ranging from Charlotte’s skepticism to the children’s quest to unravel the truth about Santa Claus. It’s a testament to the filmmakers’ ability to address serious topics while maintaining a lighthearted and enjoyable atmosphere.

While “Best. Christmas. Ever!” occasionally breaks away from its deeper themes, it embraces its campier elements with gusto. From Charlotte breaking the fourth wall to a memorable musical moment featuring “Oh Holy Night,” the film revels in its unabashed, over-the-top charm.

In the end, “Best. Christmas. Ever!” not only adds to the Netflix Holiday Cinematic Universe but also stands as a delightful standalone entry. With its catchy Christmas tunes, heartfelt performances, and moments of pure joy, this film is sure to bring a touch of holiday magic to anyone who presses play.

