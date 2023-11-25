Netflix’s “Best. Christmas. Ever!” Rings in the Holiday Spirit Before December

Netflix’s newest addition to its holiday cinematic universe, “Best. Christmas. Ever!”, has hit the streaming platform with early festive cheer. Despite being released before Thanksgiving, audiences are embracing the holiday season as over 900,000 U.S. households have already tuned in to the Christmas flick. This popularity has swiftly propelled the film to an impressive No. 3 position on the streaming charts for the week of November 13 to November 19, as reported the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report.

Starring Brandy Norwood and Heather Graham, this Netflix original is part of the streamer’s expanding collection of holiday-themed content. Its captivating storyline and heartwarming moments have quickly made it a new favorite among viewers, even before the calendar changes to December.

This early surge in viewership is a testament to the audience’s enthusiasm for heartwarming tales and the joyous sentiments associated with the holiday season. By indulging in this delightful film before December arrives, viewers are setting the stage for a memorable and festive time.

With its blend of captivating storytelling, talented cast, and irresistible holiday charm, “Best. Christmas. Ever!” marks a promising start to Netflix’s lineup of seasonal offerings. As more viewers discover and enjoy this heartwarming film, it will surely continue to spread the Christmas spirit and become a cherished part of many holiday memories.

