New Netflix Original Film “Best. Christmas. Ever!” Divides Critics and Audiences

Netflix continues to add to its collection of holiday films with the release of the original film “Best. Christmas. Ever!” Directed Mary Lambert, known for her work on films like “Pet Sematary Two” and “Siesta,” the movie stars Heather Graham and features a talented ensemble cast including Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs, and Matt Cedeno.

The film tells the story of Jackie, who sends an annual boastful Christmas newsletter to her friend Charlotte. However, fate brings Charlotte to Jackie’s doorstep, and she sets out to prove that her friend’s seemingly perfect life is not as it seems. While the film has enjoyed chart-topping success on Netflix’s list of top 10 films to watch, it has failed to win over both audiences and critics.

Critics have slammed “Best. Christmas. Ever!” as one of the worst holiday films of the year. With a low score of 38% on Rotten Tomatoes and 4.4/10 on IMDb, the movie has received scathing reviews. Benjamin Lee, a top critic on Rotten Tomatoes, describes the film as “barely even a movie, more one long montage of bits that never run on long enough to be defined as scenes.” He further adds that the film fails to live up to its promising premise and instead becomes a “sickly family movie” filled with clichéd life lessons.

Similarly, audiences have expressed their disappointment with the film. Many took to social media to voice their dissatisfaction, with one viewer declaring it to be the “worst Christmas movie I’ve seen in a long time.” Others were surprised at its high ranking on Netflix, calling it the “worst movie” they have ever watched.

While “Best. Christmas. Ever!” has undeniably found success in terms of viewership and popularity, it seems that its lackluster plot and execution have left many wanting more. Whether critics or audiences, the consensus remains that this holiday film falls short of expectations.

FAQ:

Q: Who is the director of “Best. Christmas. Ever!”?

A: The film is directed Mary Lambert.

Q: Who stars in “Best. Christmas. Ever!”?

A: The film features Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs, and Matt Cedeno, among others.

Q: What is the Rotten Tomatoes score for “Best. Christmas. Ever!”?

A: The film has a score of 38% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Q: What is the IMDb rating for “Best. Christmas. Ever!”?

A: The film has a rating of 4.4/10 on IMDb.