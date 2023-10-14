Best Buy to Stop Selling DVDs and Blu-ray Discs

Best Buy has announced that it will stop selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs at the end of the 2023 holiday season. The company believes that streaming services have made physical media obsolete, and it wants to allocate the physical space in its stores and warehouses for more popular tech products. Best Buy currently has 24,000 DVDs listed on its website but has already reduced the size of its DVD aisles in recent years.

This decision Best Buy follows Netflix’s recent discontinuation of mailing red-enveloped DVDs. The media website Digital Bits was the first to report on Best Buy’s move.

Best Buy’s departure from the DVD market will leave Walmart, Amazon, and Target as the primary retailers stocking DVDs. Walmart reportedly controls 45% of the DVD market, making it the largest player in the industry.

Overall, the way people consume movies and TV shows has changed significantly over the years. Streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, have gained immense popularity, providing convenient access to a wide range of content. With the increasing emphasis on digital distribution, physical media like DVDs and Blu-ray discs have become less relevant in today’s market.

Best Buy’s decision to phase out DVDs and Blu-ray discs reflects the changing landscape of the entertainment industry. This move allows the company to adapt to consumer preferences and focus on providing innovative tech products that align with the needs and interests of its customers.

