Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Console Bundles, Discounted Games and More

Is there a new Switch console on the way?

As of now, no, Nintendo has not confirmed that we’ll be seeing a new Switch 2 on shelves anytime soon. However, there are rumors that a new console could be released as soon as late 2024. And considering that it’s been over 6 years since the original Switch was first released, this nifty handheld is certainly due for an update. You can read all about what we’d like to see in the next generation of Switch consoles in our full Nintendo Switch 2 breakdown.

Is Nintendo offering any direct discounts for Black Friday?

You won’t find any discounts on Switch consoles or accessories at Nintendo’s online store, but it has announced that it will be rolling out some new bundle deals at select partner retailers throughout November. Plus, you can find big savings on hundreds of digital games at Nintendo’s eShop.

