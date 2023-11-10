Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals: Console Bundles, Discounted Games and More

Though there are more options than ever, the Nintendo Switch is still our absolute favorite handheld console on the market in 2023. It’s fun, versatile and has tons of excellent exclusive titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And while straightforward Black Friday savings on these nifty portable consoles themselves are likely to be rare, there are still plenty of bargains to be had this season.
Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have all kicked off their Black Friday sales a little early this year, and are offering some big savings on select Switch games, as well as accessories like headsets and controllers. And while Nintendo won’t be offering any of its own hardware deals, it will be rolling out some new bundles this month that can help you score some savings. To help you make the most of these bargains, we’ve rounded up some of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals you can shop right now below. We’ll continue to update this page throughout the holiday shopping season, so be sure to check back often for all the best offers available.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch console deals
Straightforward discounts on Switch consoles are still pretty hard to come, but you can score some savings with this bundle deal. Grab the standard Switch console at full price, and you’ll also get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($60 value) and three-month Switch Online individual membership ($8 value) included for free.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch game deals
Tears of the Kingdom is the latest entry in the iconic Legend of Zelda series, and one of the best Switch games of all time. Discounts on this title have been pretty rare since it hit shelves this spring, but right now you can snag it with a slight discount at Amazon.
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessory deals
The SteelSeries Arctis 1 headset is one of our favorite Switch accessories on the market. It comes with a compact USB-C dongle so you can use it wirelessly with the Switch, but also has a 3.5mm audio cable port for wired use. It supports lossless audio, comes with a detachable microphone and has on-ear controls so you can adjust the volume or mute yourself on the fly. Plus, it boasts a battery life of up to 20 hours on a single charge, and you can customize the EQ to fit your games and needs.
Just be sure to activate the instant coupon to get the full discount.
