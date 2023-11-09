Get Ready for Best Buy’s Best Black Friday TV Deals

As the holiday season approaches, big-screen televisions are becoming popular gifts, with Black Friday offers slashing prices hundreds of dollars. Customers can now purchase TVs ranging from 55 to 85 inches from Best Buy at a fraction of the original cost. To assist holiday shoppers, StudyFinds has compiled a list of the top five Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy.

1. LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV

Leading the list is the LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV, available for only $549 at Best Buy, saving you over $700. This model boasts a vibrant display, strong audio, and features such as Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG’s webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa.

2. LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K TV

The LG 65-inch C3 OLED 4K TV is another excellent choice, priced at $1,599, saving customers $500. It features an a9 Gen 6 processor for enhanced picture quality and gaming performance. With Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate compatibility, this TV is ideal for gamers.

3. Sony Bravia 65-inch OLED TV

Starting at $1,099.99, the Sony Bravia 65-inch OLED TV offers stunning visual clarity and Dolby Vision HDR. It even includes exclusive gaming features for PlayStation 5 consoles.

4. Samsung TVs

For football fans and those seeking an immersive viewing experience, the 98-inch Class QLED 4K Q80C TV is available for $5,000. Powered Samsung’s AI processing, this TV provides exceptional picture quality and comes with built-in surround sound speakers for an immersive audio experience.

Those looking for more affordable options can consider the Samsung 65-inch Class QN90C Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1699.99 or the Samsung 55-inch Class The Frame QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1499.99.

Get ready to take advantage of these incredible Black Friday deals at Best Buy. Remember, quantities may be limited, so act fast to secure your perfect TV this holiday season.

FAQs:

1. Are these Black Friday deals available online?

Yes, Best Buy has already started its Black Friday deals both online and in-store.

2. What is Best Buy’s Holiday Price Match Guarantee?

Best Buy offers a Holiday Price Match Guarantee for products purchased between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30. Customers can request a price match to a current Best Buy product price for an immediately available new product during the extended Holiday Return & Exchange period.

3. How can I access exclusive Black Friday deals at Best Buy?

Customers who are My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total members can access exclusive Black Friday deals. The My Best Buy Plus plan costs $49.99 a year, while the My Best Buy Total plan is available for $179.99 yearly.