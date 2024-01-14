Celebrities Showcase Diverse Beauty Looks

In the world of beauty, celebrities continue to experiment with different makeup looks, ranging from subdued and natural to bold and dramatic. From Hollywood to Bollywood, the stars are setting trends and giving us weekend beauty inspiration.

Janhvi Kapoor, Hailey Bieber, and Tara Sutaria are among the celebrities who embraced the clean and fresh girl aesthetic. They opted for dewy, glowing skin with rosy cheeks, exuding a youthful and radiant vibe. Dua Lipa, on the other hand, showcased a rustic glam look, featuring heavy contouring, well-defined nude lips, and mascara-enhanced lashes, complemented a hint of smoky eyes.

Alaya F took a unique approach, choosing smoldering brown shadowed eyes with thick lashes and lined waterline. She accentuated her eyes subtly contouring her face and opting for a warm-toned nude lip. Joining her in the brown trend was Khloe Kardashian, who sported a hazel-toned look. She flaunted a glossy ombre-styled chocolate brown overlined lip, paired with thick bushy brows and lightly penciled bottom arches. With a highlighter on the tip of her nose and a statement combination of blush and contour on her cheeks, Khloe exuded fierceness.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian opted for a cool-toned ’90s makeup look. She embraced frosted eyes, soft matte skin, and perfectly lined nude lips, embracing the nostalgia and highlighting her signature features.

For the success party of her movie “Animal,” Rashmika Mandanna showcased a dramatic black smudgy eye look, paired with a subtle pink shade of lipstick. Styled celebrity stylist Amy Patel, Rashmika rocked an all-black Alex Perry outfit and soft wavy hair, making a statement at the event.

These diverse beauty looks from celebrities offer a plethora of inspiration for beauty enthusiasts everywhere. Whether you prefer a natural glow or bold and unique creations, there is something for everyone to explore and experiment with. Stay tuned for more beauty updates in this weekly series.