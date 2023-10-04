Upright: A Hilarious and Heartfelt Aussie Road Trip

Upright, a Foxtel series co-created and starring comedian Tim Minchin, takes viewers on a hilarious and heartwarming road trip across Australia. The story follows faded musician Lucky Flynn and foul-mouthed teen Meg as they embark on a journey filled with funny and captivating moments. The first season introduces two mysteries: why Lucky is traveling with an upright piano and what Meg is running away from. These mysteries are eventually answered in a satisfyingly emotional way.

Season two, which aired in late 2022, takes a leap forward in time and sets Lucky and Meg on yet another life-changing adventure. The series captivates with its engaging storytelling, relatable characters, and the chemistry between Minchin and Milly Alcock. Upright is a must-watch for those who enjoy a mix of comedy, drama, and road trip escapades.

Bluey: More Than Just a Cartoon for Kids

Bluey is a preschool cartoon that has become a worldwide phenomenon. This Australian animated series has gained immense popularity among both children and adults. Unlike other children’s shows, Bluey is not only watchable as an adult but also enjoyable. Each seven-minute episode follows the adventures of Bluey, her sister Bingo, and their parents, exploring themes such as birthdays, imaginative play, bedtime rituals, friendships, and school.

What sets Bluey apart is its ability to present relatable and meaningful stories despite the characters being cartoon dogs. The show has been praised for its sweet and funny storytelling, as well as its portrayal of the character Bandit, a father who is both relatable and admirable. Bluey has garnered a massive following worldwide, with fans eagerly anticipating new episode releases on platforms like Disney+.

The show has even received recognition from famous fans, including Natalie Portman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Rose Byrne, who have made cameo appearances. With its heartwarming tales and lovable characters, Bluey is a must-watch for families and anyone who appreciates quality animation.

Fisk: A Dark Comedy Series with a Twist

Fisk, available for streaming on Netflix and ITVX in the UK and on Netflix in the US, is a dark comedy series that delves into the world of corporate law. The show follows Helen Tudor-Fisk, a high-powered lawyer whose life takes a drastic turn when her husband is arrested for fraud. Determined to rebuild her life, Helen navigates the cutthroat legal landscape while dealing with her personal troubles.

Fisk stands out for its unique blend of humor and drama, offering a fresh take on the legal genre. The series keeps viewers hooked with its intriguing plot twists and engaging performances, particularly from lead actress Kitty Flanagan. Fisk offers a witty and entertaining exploration of ambition, morality, and the complex world of corporate law.

