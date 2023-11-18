Netflix’s Anime Selection: A Treasure Trove of Must-Watch Series

Netflix has become synonymous with an impressive array of anime, making it the go-to platform for avid fans and newcomers alike. From timeless classics to exciting new releases, the streaming service offers a diverse selection that caters to every taste. So, whether you’re a seasoned fan or just dipping your toes into the world of anime, here are some captivating series that should be on your radar.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Koyoharu Gotouge’s acclaimed manga, Demon Slayer, brings together the best elements of sword-oriented shonen storytelling, and its anime adaptation takes it to new heights. The series follows the journey of Tanjiro Kamado, a young boy seeking revenge after his family is brutally murdered demons. As he balances his quest for justice and the unwavering love he harbors for his sister, audiences are taken on a captivating adventure through a supernatural world.

Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter stands as one of the most renowned anime franchises in recent memory, and with good reason. The complete 2011 reboot series, consisting of 148 episodes, is available on Netflix. This coming-of-age story revolves around Gon, who discovers that his long-absent father was a renowned “Hunter.” Determined to follow in his footsteps, Gon embarks on a quest to find his father while encountering a host of unforgettable characters and exploring the vibrant world of Hunter x Hunter.

Cyberpunk Edgerunner

Cyberpunk Edgerunner, a collaboration between Studio Trigger and CD Projekt Red, offers a thrilling dystopian narrative set in Night City, a sprawling metropolis residing in a future California. The series follows David, a street urchin turned edgerunner, as he delves into the dangerous world of hacking and illicit activities. With stunning animation and an enthralling narrative, Cyberpunk Edgerunner proves to be a riveting addition to the cyberpunk genre.

Romantic Killer

With its recent debut in October 2022, Romantic Killer has quickly captured the hearts of viewers. This charming anime revolves around Anzu, whose life takes a turn when a wizard transforms it into a dating sim. Balanced with endearing characters, humorous moments, and a pinch of romance, Romantic Killer offers a delightful escape into a world where reality and romance intertwine.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, a beloved franchise that defies expectations, stands as a must-watch for any anime enthusiast. Each season explores a new generation of the Joestar family’s heroes as they face off against supernatural threats to save the world. From its unexpected plot twists to its iconic Stand powers, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is an exhilarating ride that continually pushes the boundaries of storytelling.

With these enticing anime series available on Netflix, fans can immerse themselves in captivating narratives, breathtaking animation, and unforgettable characters. No matter which genre or style appeals to you, there is always something new and exciting to discover in the vast world of anime.

FAQ

When is the next season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba?

The third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is already out, with a fourth season currently in the works. Fans will be pleased to know that they won’t have to wait long to continue following Tanjiro’s journey.

Is there a new season of Hunter x Hunter in the works?

Unfortunately, there is no news of a new Hunter x Hunter anime on the horizon. However, fans can look forward to two animated movies that continue the story: Hunter × Hunter: Phantom Rouge and Hunter × Hunter: The Last Mission.

Will there be a second season of Cyberpunk Edgerunner?

It has been confirmed that there won’t be a second season of Cyberpunk Edgerunner. However, fans can explore the immersive world of Cyberpunk 2077 for a further dose of the cyberpunk universe.

Is there a second season of Romantic Killer in the works?

As of now, there haven’t been any announcements regarding a second season of Romantic Killer. Fans will have to stay tuned for any updates on the future of this endearing series.

Are there more seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure to come?

While there are still several parts of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure left to animate, there are no official announcements about future seasons. However, fans can relish the existing seasons and eagerly await news of what lies ahead in the Joestar family’s extraordinary saga.