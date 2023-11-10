Exploring the Vast World of Anime: Must-Watch Series on Netflix

Netflix has established itself as a top destination for anime enthusiasts seeking a diverse selection of captivating series. While Crunchyroll remains a leading platform for anime streaming, Netflix boasts a collection that should not be overlooked. Here, we delve into five remarkable anime series that are worth subscribing to Netflix for.

Naruto: Embracing Friendship and Perseverance in a Ninja World

Naruto, part of the beloved “Big Three” alongside Bleach and One Piece, centers around the charismatic Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village. Set in a captivating world of powerful jutsu and ninja villages, the series explores themes of friendship, perseverance, and the pursuit of dreams. With a staggering 500 episodes in its sequel, Shippuden, Naruto offers a complex narrative best enjoyed following its core plotline.

Demon Slayer: Riveting Animation and an Immersive Storyline

Demon Slayer has swiftly gained recognition as one of the most prominent mainstream shōnen series. The story follows Tanjiro Kamado, who seeks vengeance after his family is gruesomely attacked a demon. He embarks on a quest to become a demon slayer and find a cure for his transformed sister. Produced Ufotable, the anime captivates audiences with its breathtaking animation, compelling characters, and enthralling music.

Beastars: A Unique Take on Anthropomorphic Animals

In Beastars, a world of anthropomorphic animals akin to Disney’s Zootopia is depicted. Animals live lives resembling that of humans, driving cars, residing in apartments, and pursuing jobs. This intriguing series explores themes of prejudice, discrimination, compassion, and inclusivity, all within the predator versus prey dynamic. Although Beastars contains mature themes, it presents an immersive melodrama for those who appreciate thought-provoking narratives.

Devilman Crybaby: A Dark and Modern World of Demons

Devilman Crybaby transports viewers to a world plagued the arrival of demons on Earth. Our protagonist, Akira Fudo, joins forces with a demon and becomes a devil man to wage war against the lurking demonic forces. Based on Go Nagai’s manga and updated for a modern audience, this series tackles mature themes and features intense sequences. Devilman Crybaby is definitely not suitable for younger audiences.

One Piece: A Grand Adventure in Search of Legendary Treasure

As one of the longest-running anime series, One Piece has etched its name in anime history. Eiichiro Oda’s masterpiece follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, on their epic quest for the legendary treasure, One Piece. Netflix now offers a vast collection of this beloved series, with thirteen seasons available to catch up on the adventures of the future Pirate King.

Experience the vast and compelling world of anime diving into these captivating series available on Netflix. Each brings something unique to the table, promising hours of entertainment and immersion in rich storytelling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Netflix a good platform for anime?

A: Yes, Netflix offers a diverse selection of anime series, making it a great choice for anime enthusiasts.

Q: What are some other popular anime streaming platforms?

A: Apart from Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu are some popular platforms dedicated to anime streaming.

Q: Are the anime series mentioned suitable for all audiences?

A: While each series mentioned has its own target audience, some contain mature themes, violence, or sexual content, making them suitable for older viewers. It is always recommended to check the rating and content descriptions before watching.

Q: Can I find all episodes of One Piece on Netflix?

A: Netflix recently expanded its collection, offering thirteen seasons of One Piece. However, keep in mind that the series is ongoing, and the latest episodes may not be available on the platform.