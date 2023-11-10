Netflix Offers a Diverse Selection of Anime Shows

Netflix has emerged as a prominent platform for anime enthusiasts, providing an extensive library of diverse and expansive series. While Crunchyroll remains the leading anime streaming platform, Netflix holds its own with a selection of noteworthy anime titles. Here is a curated list of five anime series that make Netflix a worthwhile subscription for fans.

1. Naruto

Naruto, part of the classic shōnen trio alongside Bleach and One Piece, follows the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja from the Hidden Leaf Village. The series explores themes of friendship, perseverance, and the pursuit of dreams within a world of ninjas and powerful techniques. Naruto spans 220 episodes, with 500 additional episodes in the sequel series, Naruto: Shippuden.

2. Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer features Tanjiro Kamado, who embarks on a quest for revenge after his family is tragically killed demons. Tasked with joining the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro’s journey is marked stunning animation, engaging characters, and an immersive plot. Demon Slayer’s popularity has skyrocketed, making it one of the largest mainstream shōnen series today.

3. Beastars

Beastars presents a unique world where anthropomorphic animals live lives similar to humans. The series explores themes of prejudice, discrimination, compassion, and inclusivity, much like Disney’s Zootopia. However, it delves into darker and more mature themes, as well as sexuality and violence, making it suitable for a more mature audience.

4. Devilman Crybaby

Devilman Crybaby centers around Akira Fudo, who unites with a demon to fight against invading demons on Earth. This series, based on Go Nagai’s manga from the ’70s, addresses mature themes and features violent sequences. Devilman Crybaby is not intended for younger viewers.

5. One Piece

One Piece, one of the longest-running anime series, follows Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, as they embark on an adventure to find the legendary treasure, One Piece. With over 1000 episodes and counting, One Piece has captivated audiences for over two decades.

Netflix provides a remarkable selection of anime series, catering to a wide range of interests and preferences. Whether you’re a fan of action-packed shōnen, thought-provoking tales, or adventurous journeys, Netflix has something to offer every anime enthusiast.

FAQ

Q: Is Crunchyroll better than Netflix for anime?

A: While Crunchyroll remains the leading anime streaming platform, Netflix has a diverse selection of notable anime series that make it worth subscribing to.

Q: Are these anime series suitable for children?

A: Some series, such as Beastars and Devilman Crybaby, contain mature themes, sexual content, and violence. It is advisable to exercise discretion and assess the suitability of these series for younger audiences.

Q: Are all episodes of One Piece available on Netflix?

A: Netflix offers a collection of One Piece seasons, expanding from its original four seasons to 13 seasons. However, it may not include the entirety of the series.

Q: Can I find other genres of anime on Netflix?

A: Yes, Netflix offers a variety of anime genres beyond the ones mentioned in this article. You can explore romance, horror, slice-of-life, and more on the platform.