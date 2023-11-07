New Top 50-Inch TV Models in India: Enhance Your Viewing Experience

The electronic industry is constantly evolving, and televisions are no exception. With technological advancements, you can now enjoy uninterrupted multimedia content in high-resolution picture quality. Finding the best 50-inch TV in India can be tricky, considering the wide range of models available under various brands. However, we have curated a list of top picks that offer outstanding features and performance.

1. MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series Smart Android TV

Experience high-quality picture resolution with MI TV, which boasts 30 watts of sound output and Dolby Audio for a dynamic sound experience. This TV offers multiple connectivity options, including three HDMI ports for gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and BluRay players. With its stunning 4K HDR display and sleek bezel-less design, MI TV provides a captivating visual experience. Price: Rs 29,999

2. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced Smart TV

Acer TV is perfect for those looking for multiple smart TV features. It comes with automated content recommendation, Google Assistant, and Chromecast built-in for screen mirroring. The TV also offers voice-enabling and smart remote hotkeys for quick access. With 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, you have ample space to save movies and other content. Price: Rs 25,999

3. iFFALCON 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

iFFALCON TV offers a wide-angle viewing experience with its 178-degree wide viewing angle and AI picture engine 2.0. It comes with Dolby Audio for immersive sound and HDR 10 for vivid and clear images. The TV also supports swapping content through Chromecast, making working or entertainment seamless. Price: Rs 23,999

4. OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

OnePlus TV is a cinephile’s delight with its gamma engine, MEMC, and 1 billion colors display. The TV ensures ultra-clear fast-moving scenes and offers the convenience of browsing small screen content on a larger display. With a 24-watt speaker and Dolby, you can enjoy a wide range of immersive sound. Price: Rs 31,990

5. SANSUI 127cm (50 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV

Sansui TV features an A+ Zen panel for enhanced visual content and uniform light dispersal. It offers crystal clear picture quality and comes with DTS studio sound and Dolby Plus for crisp and true-to-life audio. The TV also provides various connection options for multitasking. Price: Rs 26,899

FAQs On Best 50 Inch TV In India

1. Which is the No 1 LED TV in India?

Sony Bravia KD-50X80L (Black), LG Smart HD TV, and many more models from the brand are considered some of the best LED TVs in India.

2. Which TV is best in India 2023?

Top TV models in India for 2023 include Vu Smart Android QLED TV, Acer Smart LED TV, OnePlus Smart LED TV, and TOSHIBA Smart LED TV.

3. Which TV is best in India for a 50-inch size?

Some of the best 50-inch TVs in India come from brands like Sony Bravia KD-50X80L (Black), Hisense, Sansui, and OnePlus.

4. Which smart TV is best?

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is considered one of the best smart TVs in India.

Enhance your viewing experience with these top 50-inch TV models available in India. Prices mentioned are subject to change.