Disney’s Planned Buyout of Hulu Will Benefit the Company Long Term, Says Bernstein

Bernstein recently initiated coverage of Disney’s stock with an outperform rating. Analyst Laurent Yoon has set a price target of $103, suggesting a potential 27% gain from Thursday’s closing price. Yoon believes that Disney’s planned buyout of Comcast’s 33% stake in Hulu will offset any near-term troubles and ultimately benefit the company in the long run.

While there is uncertainty around how much the acquisition will cost, Yoon notes that Disney will have more to gain with full control of the asset. He believes that Disney has the potential to transition to a direct-to-consumer model at scale once combined with Hulu. Yoon forecasts that the growth of direct-to-consumer revenue will outpace the decline in linear revenue, and that Disney will become the undisputed number two subscription video on demand service 2024.

In addition to its position as a credible challenger to Netflix, Disney’s parks business is seen as a strong revenue stream. Despite the target price implying a premium to its legacy peers, Yoon argues that Disney should command a premium as a stable growth story with a strong foundation in its parks business.

Shares of Disney have experienced a decline of nearly 7% this year, and over the past six months, the stock has lost more than 19%. The uncertainty surrounding the succession of CEO Bob Iger has contributed to these concerns.

In summary, Bernstein is optimistic about Disney’s future prospects, citing the potential benefits of the planned buyout of Hulu, the growth potential of the direct-to-consumer market, and the solid revenue stream from Disney’s parks business.

Source: CNBC