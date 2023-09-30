Ecclestone Advocates for Fewer Races in the Formula 1 Calendar

Former Formula 1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone believes that the current 24-grand prix calendar planned for 2024 is excessive. Ecclestone’s opinion is that 18 races are enough, expressing concern for the strain it puts on teams and the potential impact on their staff members’ personal lives. He understands the commercial aspect of increasing the number of races, as it allows for long-term agreements and financial gains. However, Ecclestone remains steadfast in his belief that 18 prestigious races would be the ideal number.

Ecclestone recalls his own decision to expand the calendar from 18 to 20 races during his tenure, primarily to move Formula 1’s reach beyond Europe. He also mentions Singapore as an example, revealing that the race organizers had contemplated ending their involvement but sought his advice. While Ecclestone acknowledges the appeal of expanding to different regions, he believes that staying true to the essence of Formula 1 is equally important.

The former chief executive also comments on the current state of Formula 1 under the leadership of CEO Stefano Domenicali. Ecclestone states that when he held the position, he made important decisions autonomously. However, he is unsure of Domenicali’s level of authority and speculates that the new CEO may be more mindful of the American perspective.

Ecclestone also expresses his concerns about the direction of Formula 1’s presentation, particularly in relation to the influence of Netflix’s ‘Drive To Survive’ series. He believes that the focus on entertainment rather than the traditional essence of the sport may be a misstep. Ecclestone questions whether Formula 1 is truly showcasing its core identity or if it is trying to appeal to a broader audience in a bid to compete with other forms of entertainment. He notes that traditional broadcasters have been dedicated supporters of Formula 1 for many years, unlike Netflix, which he claims is only interested in the sport as long as it aligns with their interests.

In conclusion, Ecclestone advocates for a more streamlined Formula 1 calendar with 18 prestigious races, considering the impact on teams and the risk of compromising the sport’s authenticity. He emphasizes the importance of staying true to Formula 1’s identity while acknowledging the commercial motivations behind expanding the calendar.