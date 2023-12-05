Headteachers Advocate for Smartphone Ban in Secondary Schools

A group of headteachers, including Mike Baxter of The City of London Academy, are calling on the government to implement a ban on smartphones with social media access for secondary school students. They argue that this measure is necessary to address the damaging effects of smartphone addiction on young people’s mental health.

In a letter addressed to ministers, more than 25 headteachers expressed their concern about the “untold damage” caused smartphone addiction among students. They are urging the government to prioritize manifesto pledges that address the mental health impacts of smartphones.

According to Mr. Baxter, smartphone addiction is particularly problematic during adolescence, a period when young people are already navigating boundary-exploring experiences. He laments the fact that many students spend more time on social media platforms like TikTok than they do in school.

To address this issue, the headteachers are proposing the development of “lite” versions of smartphones. These phones would resemble current models but would restrict access to social media and only allow functional applications such as maps, educational tools, transportation apps, and one-on-one messaging.

Under their proposed regulations, students who have not yet taken their GCSE exams would be prohibited from owning smartphones with full social media access.

Mr. Baxter emphasizes the urgency of the situation, stating that action needs to be taken now to combat self-harm, social isolation, and other significant concerns related to smartphone addiction among young people.

In conclusion, these headteachers are calling for a ban on smartphones with social media access for secondary school students in order to mitigate the damaging effects of smartphone addiction on their mental health. They suggest the development of “lite” smartphones as an alternative, allowing access only to essential applications while restricting social media usage. The implementation of these measures is seen as crucial to address the growing concerns surrounding self-harm and social isolation among young people.