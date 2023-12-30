Title: The Untold Stories of Berlin’s Crew in Money Heist: Berlin

Money Heist: Berlin, the highly anticipated prequel to the hit Spanish series Money Heist, takes viewers on a journey to uncover the untold stories of Berlin, also known as Andrés de Fonollosa. Set in the year 2023, the prequel delves into the adventures of Berlin and his team of expert thieves long before their involvement in the Royal Mint heist.

Pedro Alonso reprises his role as Berlin, portraying the charming yet dangerous character with great finesse. In the previous seasons of Money Heist, Berlin served as the point person overseeing the heist inside the Royal Mint. However, his sacrificial act at the end of the heist revealed not only his terminal illness but also his deep connection to the rest of the crew.

Joining Alonso in Money Heist: Berlin are a cast of newcomers and familiar faces. Michelle Jenner portrays Keila, an introverted expert hacker with secret feelings for another crew member. Tristán Ulloa plays Damián, Berlin’s partner and the mastermind behind the jewel heist. Begoña Vargas takes on the role of Cameron, a last-minute recruit known for her expertise in biking.

Julio Peña Fernández plays Roi, Berlin’s old friend and go-to guy for lock-picking. Joel Sanchez makes his acting debut as Bruce, the muscle of Berlin’s crew who develops a secret attraction to Keila. Maria Isabel Rodriguez brings Susie to life, a character who warns Camille about Berlin’s mischievous actions.

Itziar Ituño returns to the series as Raquel Murillo, also known as Lisbon, before her transformation. Najwa Nimri joins the cast as Alicia Sierra Montes, the fierce rival of the heist gang. Miko Jarry plays Olivier, the guard at a local car rental shop. Martín Aslan portrays Alain, the main guard of the prestigious vault holding the jewels. Samantha Siqueiros plays Camille, Berlin’s romantic interest and Monsieur Polignac’s wife. Rachel Lascar takes on the role of Inspector Lavelle, a member of the French police force.

Money Heist: Berlin promises to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline, unraveling the untold stories of Berlin’s crew and their high-stakes heists. With a mix of new and familiar faces, viewers can expect an immersive experience as they delve into the world of Money Heist once again.