New Article: Rising Tensions in Berkshire County

Berkshire County has become a hotspot of controversy and escalating tensions in recent days. The social media accounts of James “Fergie” Chambers, leader of the Berkshire Communists group based in Alford, have been at the center of the storm. Chambers has made both anti-Semitic comments and threats towards residents of Great Barrington, sparking outrage within the community.

It all began with a pro-Palestine protest organized the Berkshire Communists in Great Barrington on October 10. This demonstration drew attention and criticism from various groups, including the Anti-Imperialist Solidarity and the Coalition of Simon’s Rock Student Groups from Bard College at Simon’s Rock. However, Fiona Scruggs, director of communications and marketing for Bard College, clarified that the protest was not officially sanctioned the college.

Chambers’ recent comments on social media were in response to posts on the Great Barrington Community Board Facebook group, referring to his own group, the Berkshire Communists. Screenshots from Chambers’ Instagram account revealed disturbing threats and anti-Semitic remarks, including calls to make people who support Israel afraid to go out in public and to strike fear in the hearts of the oppressors.

Furthermore, Chambers did not shy away from targeting individuals, even criticizing his own billionaire father, James Cox Chambers, who is a partner in the NBA team Atlanta Hawks and a graduate of Bard College. It is important to note that James Cox Chambers is listed as the chair of the Bard College Board of Trustees on various websites.

These inflammatory statements have raised concerns among residents of Great Barrington. Responding to the situation, Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti assured the community that the police department is dedicated to protecting the safety of all its members, particularly in light of the heightened fear resulting from recent world events.

This incident underscores the need for open dialogue and understanding within our communities. It is crucial to address disagreements and grievances peacefully, without resorting to hate speech or threats. Respectful communication and empathy can pave the way for meaningful conversations and positive change. Let us strive to foster a community that embraces diversity and promotes unity.

