Heartbroken Parents Sue Snapchat for Facilitating Drug Sales

Heartbroken parents gathered on the steps of the Los Angeles County Superior Courthouse to hold Snapchat accountable for their role in facilitating drug sales that resulted in the deaths of their children. The parents argue that Snapchat was negligent in allowing these transactions to take place on their platform. They are seeking justice for their children and hoping to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

One parent, Sam Chapman, lost his 16-year-old son, Sammy, in 2020 after he obtained a fentanyl-laced pill through someone on Snapchat. Amy Neville also suffered a devastating loss when her 14-year-old son, Alexander, died after taking a fentanyl-laced oxycodone pill acquired from a drug dealer he met on Snapchat.

The lawsuit filed against Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, aims to determine whether the case should proceed or if the company’s motion to dismiss should be granted. The parents argue that Snap Inc. cannot rely on protections like the First Amendment or Section 230(c) of the Communications Decency Act, as Judge Kuhl ruled that these protections do not shield the company from negligence.

The lawsuit points to Snapchat’s unique features, including automatically deleted messages and geolocation functionality, as factors that make it difficult to track illegal activities and enable drug dealers to easily target and reach minors and young adults. The parents demand that Snap Inc. change its design, structure, and policies to prioritize user safety over profits.

The lawsuit does not seek monetary damages but rather seeks to hold Snapchat accountable for its role in these tragic incidents and push for necessary changes to make the platform safer for children. The parents argue that they cannot protect their children alone and that laws and regulations must be implemented to ensure the safety of young users on social media platforms.

Snap Inc. responded to the lawsuit expressing empathy for the families who have lost loved ones to the fentanyl epidemic. The company stated that it is actively working to prevent drug dealers from abusing its platform through the use of advanced technologies, collaboration with law enforcement, and a zero-tolerance policy towards infringers.

Both sides will present their arguments before the judge, who will ultimately decide whether the case moves forward. This lawsuit highlights the need for social media platforms to prioritize user safety and implement measures to prevent the facilitation of illegal activities, particularly those that endanger the lives of minors.

Definitions:

– Snapchat: A popular social media platform known for its disappearing messages and geolocation functionality.

– Fentanyl: A potent synthetic opioid that is often used illicitly and can be lethal even in small doses.

– Oxycodone: A prescription pain medication that can be abused and is often involved in overdose cases.

