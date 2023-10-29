UK Covid Inquiry Faces Data Deletion Controversy: Bereaved Families Demand Answers

Bereaved families participating in the UK Covid Inquiry are expressing deep disappointment and concern after learning that crucial data, including WhatsApp messages from senior figures like Nicola Sturgeon, may have been deleted. This revelation has seriously shaken their trust in the inquiry process. Margaret Waterton, a member of the Scottish Covid Bereaved Group who lost both her mother and husband to Covid, described the situation as “most disappointing” and emphasized the need for full transparency and accountability in decision-making during the pandemic.

While some officials, such as former health secretary Jeane Freeman, have handed over certain messages, others, including First Minister Humza Yousaf and national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch, are alleged to have deleted their WhatsApp messages. The Scottish Government has been asked to clarify the reasons behind this data deletion and the timeline of its occurrence.

The inquiry’s legal team has stated that the majority of WhatsApp messages exchanged among Scottish Government officials during the pandemic have not been retained. This raises questions about what crucial information may have been lost and what the implications are for the inquiry process.

In light of these revelations, Scottish Labour has written to the Permanent Secretary, John-Paul Marks, demanding an urgent update on the state of data retention within the Scottish Government. Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, has expressed concerns about potential cover-ups and calls into question the SNP Government’s commitment to full cooperation with the Covid inquiries.

Bereaved families are now looking to Baroness Hallett, who chairs the UK Covid Inquiry, to ensure that every relevant piece of information is brought forward. They are hopeful that lessons can be learned from the decision-making processes during the pandemic and that the truth can be uncovered.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Why are bereaved families disappointed with the UK Covid Inquiry?

A: Bereaved families are disappointed because crucial data, including WhatsApp messages, may have been deleted, which they believe is hindering the transparency and accountability of the inquiry process.

Q: Which senior figures’ WhatsApp messages are allegedly missing?

A: WhatsApp messages from Nicola Sturgeon, Humza Yousaf, John Swinney, and Professor Jason Leitch are among those that have reportedly not been retained.

Q: What is the Scottish Government’s response to these allegations?

A: The Scottish Government has pledged to cooperate fully with the Covid inquiries and is working to provide the requested WhatsApp messages.

Q: What are bereaved families hoping to achieve from the inquiry?

A: Bereaved families are seeking answers about decision-making processes during the pandemic at a governmental level, with the aim of understanding the truth and ensuring that lessons are learned for the future.