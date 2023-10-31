New Policy Raises Concerns over Deletion of WhatsApp Messages Amid UK Covid Inquiry

The Scottish Government’s recent announcement of a new policy to routinely delete WhatsApp messages has sparked concerns within the UK Covid Inquiry. Mr Yousaf, a government representative, denied reports that he had deleted crucial messages and assured the public that he intends to hand over the evidence. However, the government’s guidance on mobile messaging reveals a different story.

According to the Scottish Government’s guidelines, information shared through mobile messages should be saved to their system of record. Furthermore, staff members are instructed to review and record the information as required, and then delete the conversations within a month. The government claims that this policy aims to promote the proper capture of information and reduce the risk of data loss.

This policy has drawn criticism, especially from the Scottish Covid Bereaved Group. Margaret Waterton, a member of the group who lost loved ones to the illness, expressed her disappointment in the government’s failure to provide the requested information in a timely manner. She described the situation as “shameful” and emphasized that the group remains faithful to both the Scottish and UK-wide inquiries.

When asked about the consequences for individuals who refuse to hand over information, Waterton stated that it is ultimately up to the inquiry to determine the appropriate actions. However, she urged those involved to examine their conscience and consider the moral and ethical implications of withholding crucial evidence.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison, who is leading the Scottish Government’s response to the inquiries, is expected to deliver a statement to the Scottish Parliament. Waterton hopes that this statement will include an assurance to provide all available information regarding the pandemic.

The call for the inquiry to issue a notice under Section 21 of the Inquiry Act, compelling the Scottish Government to hand over the messages, reflects concerns about compliance with data protection regulations. While it remains unclear why the government would not be able to adhere to GDPR regulations without the notice, this request highlights the need for transparency and accountability during the inquiry process.

Overall, the new policy regarding the deletion of WhatsApp messages has raised significant concerns. It is essential for the Scottish Government to prioritize the preservation of relevant evidence to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the UK’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

FAQ

1. Why is the deletion of WhatsApp messages a concern in the UK Covid Inquiry?

The deletion of WhatsApp messages is a concern because it raises questions about transparency and accountability during the inquiry process. Deleting potentially crucial evidence hinders a thorough and impartial investigation into the UK’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. What does the Scottish Government’s policy on mobile messaging state?

The Scottish Government’s policy requires that information shared through mobile messaging should be saved to their system of record. Staff members are advised to review, record the information as required, and delete conversations within one month to promote information capture and reduce the risk of data loss.

3. What has been the response from the Scottish Covid Bereaved Group?

The Scottish Covid Bereaved Group expressed disappointment in the Scottish Government’s failure to provide requested information in a timely manner. They described the situation as “shameful” and maintained their trust in both the Scottish and UK-wide inquiries.

4. What actions can be taken against individuals who refuse to hand over information?

The consequences for individuals who refuse to hand over information will be determined the inquiry. However, it is important for those involved to consider the moral and ethical implications of withholding crucial evidence.

5. What is the purpose of issuing a notice under Section 21 of the Inquiry Act?

The call for an inquiry notice aims to compel the Scottish Government to hand over the messages, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations. It highlights the need for transparency and accountability throughout the inquiry process.