Evermos Ranks Third in LinkedIn Top Startup Indonesia 2023

Evermos, the largest connected commerce platform in Indonesia, has been recognized for its commitment to supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This achievement has led Evermos to secure the third position in the LinkedIn Top Startup Indonesia 2023 list.

Every year, LinkedIn publishes a list of top startups based on exclusive data from its professional networking platform. The selection process involves evaluations experts to identify startups with rapid growth, excellent recruitment capabilities, and talent development.

Ghufron Mustaqim, the Co-founder and CEO of Evermos, emphasized the company’s investment in enhancing quality and talent development. This investment goes beyond technical skills and extends to seeking individuals who align with the company’s values, such as value creation, critical thinking, and drive for achievement.

According to Ghufron, working in the startup world is not only about professional success but also a journey of personal and leadership development. These aspects are vital for Evermos in its mission to empower MSMEs and underserved communities.

As an organization that prioritizes ESG (environmental, social, and governance) values, Evermos is committed to fostering an inclusive work environment. The company promotes equal opportunities for all employees, regardless of their backgrounds, while adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards discrimination and harassment in all forms.

One of Evermos’s initiatives to promote equality and empowerment in the workplace is its collaboration with the Indonesia Business Coalition for Women Empowerment (IBCWE). Through this partnership, Evermos engages in assessments, training programs, and various efforts to empower women and promote gender equality.

Since its establishment in 2018, Evermos has dedicated itself to empowering MSMEs, which constitute 99.9% of businesses in Indonesia, according to Bank Indonesia data. Despite MSMEs contributing to 60.3% of Indonesia’s GDP, only a fraction of them (0.5%) manages to scale up nationally.

The logistical challenge posed Indonesia’s archipelagic nature, with its 17,000 islands, remains a significant obstacle for MSMEs to reach customers in lower-tier cities. Evermos addresses this issue providing logistic solutions for local brands through its extensive reseller network, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

Sources:

– REPUBLIKA.CO.ID