Bulls And Bears: Meta’s New Smart Glasses, $300 Oil Prediction And Is Tesla’s Cybertruck A Failure?

The past week has seen some interesting developments in the world of stocks and investments. The Dow and S&P 500 experienced declines, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a slight increase. The potential for a government shutdown added to the uncertainty among investors. Benzinga provides daily reports on popular stocks, and here are some of the highlights from the past week.

On the bullish side, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ: META) Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. These glasses come with advanced AI, live-streaming, and translation capabilities, which raised both intrigue and privacy concerns. Another bullish call involved insights from Canopy Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: CGC), SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL), and Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) on navigating the regulatory landscapes and potential market strategies in the U.S. cannabis industry. Economist Peter Schiff predicted a potential surge in oil prices to $300 per barrel due to central bank policies, impacting inflation and potentially moving the United States Oil Fund (ARCA:USO) higher.

Moving to the bearish side, there were some interesting developments as well. Donald Trump called for a treason investigation into Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and criticized the political reporting of NBC and MSNBC. There were mixed reactions to Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s Cybertruck design, and Elon Musk acknowledged its unconventional appearance. The escalating strikes the United Auto Workers union against General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) raised concerns about their potential impacts on the auto industry and electric vehicle production.

For more in-depth analysis and insights, be sure to check out the original articles on Benzinga. Stay updated with the latest breaking news and trading ideas following Benzinga on Twitter.

