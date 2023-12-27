Karim Benzema Faces Criticism and Deletes Instagram Account Amidst Struggles with Al Ittihad

In a surprising move, Karim Benzema, the former Real Madrid star and current Al Ittihad player, has decided to temporarily say goodbye to his massive following of 76 million Instagram users. The French striker’s move to Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window was met with great anticipation, but unfortunately, things have not gone as planned.

Al Ittihad, last season’s champions, have been facing significant challenges this season. They parted ways with their title-winning manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, mid-season, following a confrontation with Benzema himself. To add to their woes, the team is currently enduring a dismal run of form, having lost four out of their last five games.

In their recent Boxing Day encounter, Al Ittihad suffered a crushing 5-2 defeat against Al Nassr, with stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane each scoring twice. Benzema managed to contribute an assist during the match, but his individual performance has come under scrutiny. With just nine goals and four assists in 14 games, questions have been raised about his overall impact on the team.

It is perhaps the mounting external pressure that has prompted Benzema to take a step back from social media. The Frenchman, who was the fifth most-followed footballer on Instagram, has temporarily deleted or suspended his account. This decision comes amidst frustrations with Al Ittihad’s underwhelming form this season, as they currently sit in sixth place in the Pro League, a significant 22 points behind league leaders Al Hilal.

Furthermore, Benzema has become the subject of intense criticism from the Saudi media. Prominent sports journalist Walid Al-Faraj, known for his outspoken opinions, singled out the 36-year-old striker, highlighting a growing divide between Benzema and the public. Al-Faraj expressed his disappointment in Benzema’s lack of effort and perceived indifference towards making a difference on the pitch. He even suggested that the team may not appreciate Benzema’s presence, speculating on the reasons for his discomfort within the squad.

While Benzema’s decision to remove himself from the social media spotlight may serve as a temporary respite from criticism, it remains to be seen how he will respond to the challenges he faces at Al Ittihad. As the football world watches closely, the French striker will need to find a way to regain his form and prove his detractors wrong.