Selena Gomez Confirms Relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has confirmed her romantic relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. The couple has been dating for six months, with Gomez expressing her love and admiration for Blanco in a series of Instagram comments. The “Eastside” singer dropped a flirty emoji on Blanco’s Instagram post, showing her excitement for their future and the projects they have been working on together.

While some fans expressed concern for Gomez due to Blanco’s previous comment about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, Gomez was quick to defend him. She stated that Blanco has treated her better than anyone else she has ever been with and that she is at her happiest in this relationship.

Gomez and Blanco have actually been friends for quite some time, having collaborated on Gomez’s 2015 song “Same Old Love.” Prior to her relationship with Blanco, Gomez was seen holding hands with Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers in January. She has also had previous relationships with The Weeknd and Bieber.

Gomez’s confirmation of her relationship with Blanco comes as an exciting development for fans of the singer and actress. As they continue to navigate their romance, their supporters will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipating any new music collaborations or creative projects they have in the works.