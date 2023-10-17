Bengaluru Woman Shares Shocking Incident of Transgender Harassment

A 27-year-old woman from Bengaluru recently took to Reddit to share her traumatizing experience of being harassed a transgender person in a public place. The incident, which occurred in the Koramangala lane, has left many people on social media shocked and appalled.

According to the woman’s anonymous post on Reddit, she was walking in the busy lane when a transgender individual suddenly grabbed her. When she questioned this behavior and asked how they could touch her without permission, the transgender person responded removing their saree’s pallu and making degrading comments.

The transgender person reportedly said, “tere pass bhi woh hai jo mere pass hai,” which translates to “you have just what I have.” The woman continued to walk amidst the traffic, but the transgender individual kept harassing her with derogatory words, such as calling her a prostitute. Moreover, they repeatedly demanded that she touch their private parts, merely because she was wearing a dress.

What makes this incident even more heart-wrenching is the fact that no one from the public came forward to help the woman. The post has since gone viral, with numerous people responding to it. Many individuals recounted their own experiences of harassment transgender individuals, highlighting the need for awareness and action to address this issue.

While some suggested sharing the story on Twitter to reach a wider audience and bring attention to such incidents, others expressed their frustrations with the lack of support from law enforcement and the public in dealing with such harassment incidents.

It is important to note that this incident shared on Reddit reflects the experiences of a single individual and does not represent the broader transgender community. It is crucial to approach this topic with sensitivity and respect for all individuals involved.

Sources:

– Reddit post shared anonymous user

– Personal testimonies shared in the comment section of the Reddit post.