Bengaluru Woman Faces Sexual Harassment After Cancelling Cab Ride

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a 32-year-old woman named Aditi faced sexual harassment after cancelling a cab ride booked through a ride-hailing app. Aditi had attended her daughter’s parent-teacher meeting and needed a ride back home as her daughter didn’t want to walk, and she had her infant with her. However, when her infant started crying, she decided to cancel the cab and took an auto-rickshaw instead.

After cancelling the cab, Aditi received a call from the driver, who scolded her for the cancellation. The situation took a horrifying turn when the driver asked her to check her WhatsApp messages. To her shock, she found that the driver had sent her explicit pictures and videos, including ones featuring nudity.

Aditi immediately took screenshots of the messages and pictures and sought help from her neighbors, who confronted the driver and forced him to delete the explicit content. Aditi filed a case against the driver at the Electronic Police Station, and the police have booked him under the IT Act and IPC Section 354A for sexual harassment.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of passengers, especially women, when using ride-hailing services. Cancelling a ride should not result in such harassment and violation of privacy. It is crucial for ride-hailing companies to take immediate action in such cases, including terminating the driver’s contract and cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

While cancelling a cab ride may be a common occurrence, it is essential for passengers to remain vigilant and report any incidents of harassment or inappropriate behavior. The safety and well-being of passengers should be a top priority for all ride-hailing companies.

Source: The Times Of India