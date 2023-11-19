New Road Connecting Bengaluru Eases Traffic Woes

A recent video posted on Instagram shed light on the challenges faced a cab driver who chose to “migrate” from Bengaluru to Hyderabad due to the city’s notorious traffic congestion. This story is just one of many that have emerged about the impact of Bengaluru’s traffic on people’s lives. However, there is hope on the horizon with the opening of the first segment of the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) that aims to connect towns close to Bengaluru and alleviate traffic woes.

The newly opened 34-kilometer stretch of the STRR, built the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will play a crucial role in relieving traffic in the eastern and northern regions of Bengaluru. This development is expected to reduce the need for large vehicles to travel through the city, thereby easing congestion and improving overall traffic flow.

According to KB Jayakumara, the project director of NHAI, the toll collection for this segment began on Friday morning. The completion of 38 kilometers of road between Doddaballapur and Hoskote is a significant milestone, with tolls being collected for 34 kilometers of this stretch. The remaining 4 kilometers near Hoskote will eventually be linked with the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway, which is currently under construction.

These infrastructure improvements are a step in the right direction, showcasing the government’s commitment to enhancing mobility and addressing traffic challenges. As more sections of the STRR and other road projects are completed, the city of Bengaluru can look forward to a smoother and more efficient commute.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR)?



A: The STRR is a road project undertaken the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to connect towns near Bengaluru and reduce the need for large vehicles to travel through the city.

Q: How long is the newly opened stretch of the STRR?



A: The recently opened segment of the STRR is 34 kilometers long, connecting Doddaballapur to Hoskote.

Q: Will tolls be collected for the entire stretch?



A: Currently, tolls are being collected for 34 kilometers of the completed 38-kilometer stretch. The remaining 4 kilometers will be linked with the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway in the future.

Q: How will the new road help with traffic congestion?



A: The STRR will divert traffic away from the congested areas of Bengaluru, reducing the overall traffic load and improving traffic flow in the eastern and northern regions of the city.

(Source: Times of India – timesofindia.indiatimes.com)