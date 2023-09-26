A Bengaluru-based Techie Meets Sundar Pichai in San Francisco

A Bengaluru-based tech professional, Sid Puri, recently had an unexpected encounter with Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, on the streets of San Francisco. Puri, who works as the head of growth for Retool in India, was taking a stroll when he came across Pichai and managed to snap a picture with him. The photo was later shared on social media platforms, garnered thousands of likes, and sparked numerous comments.

The picture depicts Sundar Pichai dressed casually in blue jeans, a jacket, and sunglasses. It is interesting to note that the CEO does not appear to have any visible security personnel around him, although Puri clarified that they were accompanied a security guard who took the photo.

Puri took to Twitter to share his astonishment, writing, “Go to SF they said, no one prepared me to just run into Sundar Pichai on the street.” On LinkedIn, he revealed that the picture was taken shortly after he landed in San Francisco.

The post quickly gained significant attention, achieving more than 350,000 views on social media platform X, where users bombarded Puri with questions about the encounter. Curiosity arose regarding the phone Pichai was using, to which Puri confessed he had no idea.

In previous interviews, Pichai has mentioned using various smartphones, including Google’s Pixel range, iPhones, and Samsung devices. People expressed surprise and admiration for his lack of visible security, with one comment stating, “He walks without any security??? I am a little happy because he is so simple down to earth, and a little scared for his security at the same time.” In response, Puri clarified that Pichai did indeed have a security guard who took the photo.

Sundar Pichai, hailing from India, holds the positions of CEO for Google and parent company Alphabet. In 2022, he was counted among the highest-paid corporate leaders globally, receiving a total compensation of around $226 million.

