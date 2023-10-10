Bengaluru Rains: Social Media Flooded with Humorous Memes Amid Heavy Downpour

The city of Bengaluru faced heavy downpour on October 9, resulting in water-clogging and traffic jams across various areas. However, amidst the chaos, residents of Bengaluru found a way to cope with the situation seeking humor on social media platforms.

Since the early hours of the day, Bengaluru has been experiencing continuous rainfall, leading to widespread traffic congestion and flooding. As the evening rush hour approached, the situation worsened, causing frustration among residents who were trying to make their way back home from work. However, instead of succumbing to the grim circumstances, Bengalureans turned to social media to bring a smile to their faces.

Micro-blogging site ‘X’ became flooded with jokes and memes as people showcased their wit and sense of humor. Users posted humorous comments like “Spice Garden is back with Water Sports activities” and “It’s time to learn how to swim.” Sarcasm was also prevalent with one user suggesting “After free bus rides, time for free boat rides, waterlogging taxes?”

The humorous posts ensured that the hashtag #BengaluruRains remained a popular topic on ‘X’. Citizens were taken aback the unexpected heavy to moderate showers after a long spell of dry weather. The heavy rainfall resulted in traffic snarls and flooding in various areas including Hosur Road, Nayandahalli, Vijayanagar, MG Road, Hesarghatta Cross, and Peenya. Underpasses at Seshadripuram and the Kalyan Nagar Bridge were also submerged.

Due to the waterlogging, the traffic police had to close several roads and underpasses. Additionally, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall in most areas. The IMD explained that a trough passing from Tamil Nadu to Kanyakumari would bring heavy rains to many districts in Karnataka over the next three days.

Although Bengaluru had experienced a rain deficit, the IMD’s long-range forecast indicated a 60 percent chance of normal rainfall in many districts. Despite the challenges posed the heavy rainfall, the residents of Bengaluru managed to find humor in the situation, spreading laughter and light-heartedness through social media.

Source: News18.com