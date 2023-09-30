Bengaluru Police Arrest Six in ₹854 Crore Cyber Investment Fraud Scam

The Bengaluru Police have successfully busted a cyber fraud scam involving ₹854 crore and have apprehended six individuals who allegedly cheated thousands of victims across India through an investment scheme. The arrested individuals, namely Manoj, Panindra, Chakradhar, Shrinivas, Somashekar, and Vashanth, are all residents of Bengaluru. The authorities have also identified three other individuals believed to be the masterminds behind the fraud and are working diligently to apprehend them.

The cyber fraud operation involved luring victims through platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram. Initially, the victims were encouraged to invest smaller amounts ranging from ₹1,000 to 10,000 with the promise of earning daily profits of ₹1,000 to 5,000. However, as trust was gained, victims were persuaded to invest larger sums of money ranging from ₹one lakh to 10 lakh or more.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda explained that the accused scammers contacted victims through various social media platforms and promised high rates of interest for their deposited money. After gaining the victims’ trust, the scammers would request the deposit of the promised amount. However, they failed to return the money or deliver on the promised interest.

The investigation into this cyber investment fraud has revealed a total of 5,013 registered cases across the country, with 17 such cases registered in Bangalore alone. The accused transferred the cheated amount to 84 different bank accounts and managed to dump ₹854 crore into various online payment modes through cryptocurrency, payment gateways, and gaming apps. The frozen amount is currently ₹5 crore.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had been working on the case for three months, utilizing technical surveillance and vital leads to track down the culprits. During the operation, equipment such as laptops, mobile phones, printers, and swiping machines were recovered from the accused gang.

This successful bust serves as a reminder to stay vigilant against cyber fraud and highlights the importance of reporting any suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

Sources: Hindustan Times