Poorly Described 1 RK Room Goes Viral on Online Property Portal

An online property listing for a 1 RK (one room kitchen) apartment in Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, has caused quite a stir on social media. The listing, posted on the No Broker portal, shows a room barely large enough to fit a single bed and carries a monthly rent of Rs 12,000 with a security deposit of Rs 50,000.

The Reddit user who originally shared the listing captioned it as “A room for bed is a bedroom,” which sparked a flurry of reactions from other users. Many were baffled the tiny size of the room and the high price being asked for it. Some compared the room to a prison cell, while others sarcastically referred to it as a luxurious 1RK with a state-of-the-art air vent.

Interestingly, users in the comments section pointed out that similar misleading listings are common in cities like Mumbai, but Bangalore has seen an increase in such listings due to the influx of IT jobs. They also shared their own experiences of renting in the city, with some expressing frustration at landlords who took their deposit money.

This viral incident highlights the ongoing issue of misrepresentation in property listings, where landlords try to attract tenants with misleading or exaggerated descriptions. It serves as a reminder for potential renters to be cautious and thoroughly investigate any property before making a decision.

Sources:

– Reddit.com