A Hilarious Exchange: How a WhatsApp User Outsmarted a Scammer

A WhatsApp user from Bengaluru, Chetty Arun, recently shared a hilarious conversation he had with a scammer on the popular messaging app. In the exchange, a scammer posing as “Miss Lavanya,” the Assistant HR at Halcyon India, attempted to lure Chetty with a job offer that involved rating places on Google Maps in exchange for money.

Instead of falling for the scam, Chetty decided to waste the conman’s time and engage in a witty exchange. Rather than responding to the job offer, Chetty started praising the scammer’s name and asking about its meaning. This caught the scammer off guard, who then continued with their spiel about the “reward package.” Chetty, however, casually mentioned that he had enough money but was lacking in love.

The conversation took a comedic turn as Chetty expressed his desire for love and asked if there was any program available for that. The presumably fed up scammer replied with a simple “There is no program for love, please.” The screenshots of the conversation, posted Chetty on Twitter, have since gone viral and garnered thousands of views and amused comments.

Chetty’s experience is not unique, as many WhatsApp users have encountered similar scam messages. These scams often promise job opportunities or easy money in exchange for completing simple tasks. It is essential for users to remain vigilant and not fall victim to such scams.

While it may be tempting to engage with scammers for entertainment purposes, it is essential to remember that these individuals are attempting to deceive and defraud others. It is advisable to report scam messages to WhatsApp and delete them without responding or providing any personal information. Staying informed and cautious is the key to protecting oneself from online scams.

