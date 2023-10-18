Hilarious Conversation with WhatsApp Scammer Goes Viral

A recent conversation between a Bengalurean man and a scammer on WhatsApp has gone viral on social media platforms. The Bengaluru-based WhatsApp user, Chetty Arun, shared screenshots of his hilarious exchange with a scammer posing as “Miss Lavanya” – the Assistant HR at Halcyon India.

Usually, scammers on WhatsApp try to lure people with job opportunities or quick ways to earn money. However, Chetty proved to be too smart for the scammer’s tricks. When the scammer offered Chetty a job to rate places on Google Maps, he responded asking what the name “Lavanya” meant. This way, Chetty cleverly diverted the scammer’s attention from the job offer.

The scammer tried to continue the conversation about the “reward package” to engage Chetty, but he responded humorously, saying he had enough money but not enough love. The scammer eventually gave up, saying there was no program for love.

Chetty shared the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) and it quickly gained attention with over 53.3k views and numerous amused comments. Many users related to Chetty’s experience, stating that they had also received similar requests on WhatsApp and simply blocked them. As one user put it, “One should be cautious of both money and love.”

This viral conversation serves as a reminder to stay vigilant and aware of scammers’ techniques on messaging apps like WhatsApp. By being cautious and not falling for their tricks, we can protect ourselves from potential scams.

