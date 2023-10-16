Bengaluru Man Robbed and Assaulted Auto Rickshaw Driver: A Harrowing Incident

A Reddit user recently shared the terrifying experience of their friend who was robbed and brutally assaulted an auto rickshaw driver in Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the victim decided to board an auto rickshaw from Silk Board to Ulsoor. Little did they know that this would turn out to be a grave mistake.

As they were passing through Domlur on the Ring Road around 10 p.m., the driver suddenly stopped in a dimly lit and isolated area on military land, claiming to need a bathroom break. The victim, unaware of the impending danger, decided to also take a break. However, to their shock, the driver forcefully pushed them, causing them to fall off the footpath. The driver then proceeded to assault them and rob them of all their belongings.

In a state of shock and pain, the victim pleaded with the driver not to harm them and gave up their valuables. The driver even threatened to hit them with a stone. In a desperate attempt to escape, the victim managed to scuffle and run as fast as possible in the darkness. Heavy rain added to their ordeal as they desperately sought help from anyone passing. Eventually, a kind stranger came to their aid and helped them reach home.

The Reddit community expressed shock at the incident and urged the user to report it to the police. Others shared their own harrowing encounters with auto rickshaw drivers, highlighting the seriousness of the issue.

It is essential to be cautious and take precautionary measures while using public transportation. Reporting such incidents to the authorities can help prevent future crimes. Stay vigilant and stay safe.

Sources:

– Image: iStock

– Source Article: News18.com