Bengaluru Man Arrested for Posting Morphed Pictures of Live-in Partner on Social Media Platforms

A man in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly posting morphed private pictures of his live-in partner on various social media platforms. The accused, identified as Sanjay Kumar, had been in a live-in relationship with his girlfriend for some time. The couple had known each other since they were in class 10 and had planned to get married.

The case came to light when the woman, along with Sanjay Kumar, filed a complaint with the police, alleging that someone had uploaded her private pictures on social media platforms such as Telegram and Instagram. The police registered a case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, it was discovered that it was actually the woman’s boyfriend who had posted the morphed pictures. The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. Additionally, it was revealed that he had also posted morphed pictures of his friends and relatives on social media platforms.

The police took action approaching the social media platforms concerned to have the photos taken down and to identify the alleged account holder responsible for uploading them online. The accused was subsequently arrested.

Posting private and morphed pictures without consent is a violation of privacy and can have serious legal repercussions. Online platforms should also play an active role in ensuring the safety and privacy of their users taking appropriate action against such offending content.

