Man Arrested for Manipulating Girlfriend’s Photos and Posting Explicit Images on Social Media

Summary: A 26-year-old man from Bengaluru has been arrested for manipulating and altering his girlfriend’s photos to create explicit images and posting them on social media. The man, identified as Sanjay, and his girlfriend, who are both from Tamil Nadu’s Vellore, have been in a live-in relationship in Bengaluru. They have known each other since their school days and were even pursuing a B Planning course together. Their families were aware of their relationship and had made arrangements for their wedding.

In 2021, a morphed photo of the woman appeared on Instagram, which she promptly reported and was subsequently removed. However, in June 2023, another explicit image of her was shared on social media. Both Sanjay and the woman decided to take action and filed a complaint at the police station. The police registered a case against Sanjay under section 420 of the IPC for cheating and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, it was uncovered that Sanjay was the one behind the creation of the morphed photos that appeared on platforms like Instagram and Telegram. He had been using a BOT app to manipulate the images. Shockingly, he had also shared these explicit photos with 12 other individuals who were part of a Telegram group, where they exchanged similar photos of their girlfriends, relatives, and friends.

Further investigation has revealed that hundreds of photos of young women were shared in this manner. The police have arrested Sanjay, and the investigation is still ongoing to uncover any additional information or potential victims.

This incident sheds light on the need for stricter laws and regulations regarding the misuse of technology and the protection of individuals’ private images. It also emphasizes the importance of raising awareness about consent and respect in relationships.

